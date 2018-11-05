1,215 Shares in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) Purchased by Horan Capital Advisors LLC.

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 58,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,924,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 8,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 80,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,823,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $137.00 price target on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Nomura decreased their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on PNC Financial Services Group to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

NYSE PNC opened at $129.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $116.55 and a 1-year high of $163.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 30.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 17th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

In other news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 24,710 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.49, for a total value of $3,471,507.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,406,999.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

