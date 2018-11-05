$1.36 Billion in Sales Expected for LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) to post $1.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for LPL Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37 billion. LPL Financial reported sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that LPL Financial will report full year sales of $5.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $5.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LPL Financial.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.08. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 41.69%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of LPL Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.18.

LPLA stock opened at $62.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.40. LPL Financial has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $73.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 7th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $402,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,516.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

