-$1.16 EPS Expected for Insmed Incorporated (INSM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) will post ($1.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.10). Insmed posted earnings of ($0.85) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insmed will report full-year earnings of ($4.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.27) to ($3.89). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.03) to ($2.79). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Insmed.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.08).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Insmed from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Insmed from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Insmed and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Insmed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis bought 15,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $249,630.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,827.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steinar J. Engelsen bought 16,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $253,982.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 34,785 shares of company stock worth $551,522 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 5.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 65.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 87,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 34,670 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 5.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 78,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,030,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $16.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.73. Insmed has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $33.94. The company has a quick ratio of 10.06, a current ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is amikacin liposome inhalation suspension, which is in late-state development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by mycobacterium avium complex.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insmed (INSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.