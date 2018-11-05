-$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (SFE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) to announce earnings per share of ($0.94) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Safeguard Scientifics’ earnings. Safeguard Scientifics reported earnings per share of ($0.91) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Safeguard Scientifics will report full year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.02) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Safeguard Scientifics.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.05).

SFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safeguard Scientifics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. First Analysis lowered Safeguard Scientifics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Safeguard Scientifics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

Shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock opened at $8.57 on Monday. Safeguard Scientifics has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $14.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFE. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Safeguard Scientifics during the second quarter worth $1,406,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 68.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 109,556 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Safeguard Scientifics in the second quarter valued at $493,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 125.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 37,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Safeguard Scientifics in the second quarter valued at $297,000. Institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

