$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bemis Company, Inc. (BMS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) will announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bemis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.69. Bemis reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Bemis will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $2.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bemis.

Bemis (NYSE:BMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. Bemis had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMS. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bemis from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. UBS Group downgraded Bemis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Bemis in a report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Bemis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Bemis from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bemis by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,323,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,323,000 after acquiring an additional 207,107 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Bemis by 6.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,167,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,321,000 after acquiring an additional 350,833 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP grew its stake in Bemis by 48.7% in the second quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 2,959,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,920,000 after acquiring an additional 969,737 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in Bemis by 27.1% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,130,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,919,000 after acquiring an additional 454,372 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Bemis by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 876,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the period. 76.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.58. 29,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,454. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Bemis has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $53.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Bemis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.88%.

Bemis Company Profile

Bemis Company, Inc manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Brazil, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: U.S. Packaging, Latin America Packaging, and Rest of World Packaging. The company offers multilayer polymer, blown, and cast film structures; and injection molded plastic, thermoformed plastic, and folding carton packaging products.

