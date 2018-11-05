$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.44. Cooper Tire & Rubber posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cooper Tire & Rubber.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $737.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.54 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on CTB shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cooper Tire & Rubber in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Cooper Tire & Rubber stock opened at $32.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.57. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $22.58 and a 12 month high of $40.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.55%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread material; and distributes tires for racing, medium trucks, and motorcycles.

