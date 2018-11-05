-$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Caladrius Biosciences Inc (CLBS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLBS) to post ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Caladrius Biosciences’ earnings. Caladrius Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($2.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($2.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Caladrius Biosciences.

Get Caladrius Biosciences alerts:

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.07.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Caladrius Biosciences to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th.

NASDAQ CLBS opened at $4.93 on Friday. Caladrius Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $11.65. The stock has a market cap of $47.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.22.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Caladrius Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Caladrius Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Caladrius Biosciences by 33.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 49,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc operates as a global healthcare company, which engages in developing cellular therapies that repair damaged tissue, cells and organs and restore their normal function. It is pursuing the preservation and enhancement of human health globally through the development of cell based therapeutics that prevent, treat or cure disease.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caladrius Biosciences (CLBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caladrius Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caladrius Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.