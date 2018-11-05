$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (PEI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) will report $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pennsylvania R.E.I.T..

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.12 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PEI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in a report on Sunday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

Shares of PEI stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.98. The company had a trading volume of 30,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,021. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $12.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.46 million, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. REIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

