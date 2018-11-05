$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Umpqua’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.40. Umpqua posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $313.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.37 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 7.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

UMPQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Umpqua in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Hovde Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of Umpqua and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.85.

UMPQ traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $19.47. 754,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,068,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. Umpqua has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. This is a positive change from Umpqua’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is presently 78.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,623,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,619,000 after acquiring an additional 617,077 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,711,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,025,000 after acquiring an additional 14,549 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,332,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,932,000 after acquiring an additional 569,658 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,310,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,190,000 after acquiring an additional 883,556 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,208,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,896,000 after acquiring an additional 404,283 shares during the period. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

