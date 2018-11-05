$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rudolph Technologies Inc (RTEC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rudolph Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.37. Rudolph Technologies also reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rudolph Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $2.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rudolph Technologies.

Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.74 million. Rudolph Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Rudolph Technologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Rudolph Technologies from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Sidoti raised Rudolph Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut Rudolph Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rudolph Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

RTEC opened at $21.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $678.85 million, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. Rudolph Technologies has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $34.55.

In related news, VP Richard B. Rogoff sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $104,373.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,457.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,959 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 495.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 319.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rudolph Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Rudolph Technologies by 399.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rudolph Technologies

Rudolph Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and data analysis systems and software used in microelectronic device manufacturing. The company also offers process and yield management solutions used in wafer processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities manufacturing through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

