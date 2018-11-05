-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cinedigm Corp (CIDM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM) will post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cinedigm’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Cinedigm posted earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cinedigm will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cinedigm.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million.

Separately, Dawson James began coverage on Cinedigm in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cinedigm stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 859,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 125,283 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.45% of Cinedigm worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIDM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.85. 26,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,164. The firm has a market cap of $31.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.35. Cinedigm has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $1.81.

Cinedigm Company Profile

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: The First Digital Cinema Deployment, The Second Digital Cinema Deployment, Digital Cinema Services, and Media Content and Entertainment Group.

