$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Luminex Co. (LMNX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) will announce $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Luminex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.03. Luminex posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luminex will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Luminex.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Luminex had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $79.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

LMNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Luminex from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “$33.58” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut Luminex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub cut Luminex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Luminex in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Shares of LMNX opened at $29.94 on Monday. Luminex has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $35.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 21st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Luminex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Luminex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Luminex by 7,572.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new position in Luminex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Luminex by 1,278.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, an automated multiplex-capable system.

