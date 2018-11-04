Zoetis (ZTS) PT Raised to $101.00

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Argus increased their target price on Zoetis from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 price objective on Zoetis and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.19.

ZTS opened at $92.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Zoetis has a 52 week low of $67.44 and a 52 week high of $96.57.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 77.52% and a net margin of 20.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $184,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.55, for a total transaction of $12,359,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,467 shares of company stock worth $19,071,625 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 180.8% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 199,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,019,000 after purchasing an additional 128,634 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.0% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 26.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,654,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,972,000 after purchasing an additional 344,241 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,262,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,309,000 after purchasing an additional 422,856 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter worth about $20,475,000. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal. The firm provides its services though five categories namely, anti-invectives, vaccines, parasitic ides, medicated feed additives, and other pharmaceuticals.

