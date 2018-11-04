ZIOPHARM Oncology (ZIOP) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Shares of ZIOP stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $2.37. 1,740,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,909. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZIOP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 8.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,167,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,686,000 after buying an additional 717,804 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the first quarter worth about $911,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 35.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 872,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 227,812 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 198.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 201,063 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 46.8% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 587,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 187,195 shares during the period. 39.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to cancer; and Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of T-cells using the (SB) system to rapidly reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion.

