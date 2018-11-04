ZIOPHARM Oncology (ZIOP) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.
Shares of ZIOP stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $2.37. 1,740,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,909. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24.
ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About ZIOPHARM Oncology
ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to cancer; and Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of T-cells using the (SB) system to rapidly reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion.
Read More: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.