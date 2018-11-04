Zillow Group (Z) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Zelman & Associates

Stock analysts at Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Z has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Bank of America cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.11.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $41.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,079.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.52 and a fifty-two week high of $65.70.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $325.25 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 7.54%.

In other news, insider Greg M. Schwartz sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $218,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,828. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $542,232.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,501,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,597,149.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,375 shares of company stock valued at $8,525,002 in the last three months. 21.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of Z. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth about $420,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 16,423 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 33,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable consumers find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

