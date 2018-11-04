Zillow Group Inc (ZG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.94.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZG shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Zillow Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp set a $56.00 target price on Zillow Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Zillow Group by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 9,153 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 20.3% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 14,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 125.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 42,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 49.3% during the third quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 5,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. 25.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ZG traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.50. 868,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,242. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $36.55 and a 1 year high of $65.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.19. Zillow Group had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $325.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable consumers find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

