ZCL Composites (ZCL) Trading Down 11.9%

Shares of ZCL Composites Inc. (TSE:ZCL) fell 11.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$5.83 and last traded at C$5.87. 98,982 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 55,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.66.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on ZCL Composites from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

ZCL Composites (TSE:ZCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$46.81 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that ZCL Composites Inc. will post 0.639999929379318 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. ZCL Composites’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.88%.

In other ZCL Composites news, insider Edward John Redmond bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.30 per share, with a total value of C$73,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $91,805.

ZCL Composites Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies fiberglass reinforced plastic (FRP) underground storage tanks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also manufactures and distributes liquid storage systems, including fiberglass storage tanks and related products and accessories; and produces and sells in-situ fiberglass tank and tank lining systems, and three dimensional glass fabric materials.

