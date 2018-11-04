Zacks: Simulations Plus, Inc. (SLP) Given $20.50 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $20.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Simulations Plus an industry rank of 101 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SLP. BidaskClub lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th.

NASDAQ SLP opened at $20.42 on Friday. Simulations Plus has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $23.95. The firm has a market cap of $354.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.06 and a beta of -0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

In other news, Chairman Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $376,105.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,436,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,522,174.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 55,500 shares of company stock worth $1,114,810 over the last three months. Insiders own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the second quarter valued at about $186,000. TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. 35.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), and pharmacodynamics of drugs administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments, which measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

