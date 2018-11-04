Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) to Hold

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Senior Housing Properties Trust is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust or REIT which owns senior living communities; office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics, and biotech laboratory tenants; as well as wellness centers. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.29.

Shares of SNH opened at $15.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.36.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a net margin of 41.79% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $277.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 15.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,030,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,982,000 after buying an additional 3,546,467 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 150.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,072,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,406,000 after buying an additional 643,717 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 19.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,826,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,215,000 after buying an additional 619,650 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $11,007,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 42.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,938,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,035,000 after buying an additional 572,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

