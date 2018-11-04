Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Op Bancorp (OPBK) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “OP Bancorp provides commercial banking services to retail and institutional customers. It offer commercial lending, home loans, online banking, cash management, certificate of deposits, wire transfers and debit and credit cards services. The company operates primarily in Seattle, Washington, Dallas, Texas and Atlanta, Georgia. OP Bancorp is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Op Bancorp stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $10.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,321. Op Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $14.10.

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 million.

In other news, insider Steve K. Park sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $313,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Op Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Op Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $236,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Op Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $291,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Op Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Op Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $390,000.

About Op Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It generates certificates of deposit, installment accounts, money market accounts, retirement accounts, demand and time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as various personal and business checking accounts.

