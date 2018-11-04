Zacks Investment Research Downgrades First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (FMBH) to Hold

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of banking through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, N.A. It operates in three lines of business: community banking and wealth management through First Mid Bank, and insurance brokerage through First Mid Insurance Group. The company’s deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as NOW accounts. Its loan portfolio primarily comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers estate planning, investment, and farm management services; and employee benefit services. In addition, it provides commercial lines insurance to businesses; and homeowner, automobile, and other types of personal lines insurance to individuals. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

NASDAQ:FMBH opened at $37.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $580.29 million, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.23. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In related news, COO Michael L. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $101,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,464.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMBH. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. 30.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits.

