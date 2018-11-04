Zacks: CRA International, Inc. (CRAI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned CRA International an industry rank of 70 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRAI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRA International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CRA International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of CRA International stock opened at $43.78 on Friday. CRA International has a fifty-two week low of $40.76 and a fifty-two week high of $58.75. The company has a market capitalization of $353.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.98.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. CRA International had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $103.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CRA International will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 74.4% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of CRA International during the second quarter worth $279,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 58.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 203.5% during the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 21,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 53.0% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 20,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through critical business strategy and performance-related issues.

