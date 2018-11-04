Zacks: Brokerages Expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (ACBI) to Post $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) will report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Atlantic Capital Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 237.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $25.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.92 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 3.55%.

ACBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

NASDAQ ACBI remained flat at $$15.22 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,874. The stock has a market cap of $397.30 million, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $21.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 289,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 116,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 220,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 127,949 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company offers NOW, money market, savings, checking, time, Internet and brokered, and demand deposits; working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, letters of credit, installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit.

See Also: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlantic Capital Bancshares (ACBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.