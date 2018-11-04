Zacks: Brokerages Expect Asure Software Inc (ASUR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) to announce $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Asure Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.21. Asure Software reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Asure Software.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $21.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.53 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research set a $25.00 price target on shares of Asure Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Asure Software from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Asure Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASUR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Asure Software by 549.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,961,000 after buying an additional 581,475 shares during the period. Unterberg Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the third quarter worth $4,223,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Asure Software by 102.8% during the third quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 558,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,798,000 after buying an additional 283,200 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the second quarter worth $3,066,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the second quarter worth $2,247,000. Institutional investors own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASUR opened at $11.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Asure Software has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $19.78. The company has a market capitalization of $167.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software Inc provides cloud-based software-as-a-service time and labor management, and workspace management solutions worldwide. The company's product line includes AsureSpace workplace management solutions that enable organizations to manage their office environments and optimize real estate utilization; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asure Software (ASUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.