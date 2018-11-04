Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ameren Corp (AEE) to Announce $0.35 EPS

Brokerages expect that Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ameren’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.42. Ameren reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameren will report full year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ameren.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. Ameren had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Ameren’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEE. ValuEngine upgraded Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ameren from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.13.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 274.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. 70.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEE traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $63.61. 1,429,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,209. Ameren has a 12 month low of $51.89 and a 12 month high of $67.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.66%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

