Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (WETF) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Wisdom Tree Investments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.08. Wisdom Tree Investments reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wisdom Tree Investments will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wisdom Tree Investments.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $72.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.32 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WETF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

Shares of Wisdom Tree Investments stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.79. 554,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.84. Wisdom Tree Investments has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $13.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Wisdom Tree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WETF. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Wisdom Tree Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Wisdom Tree Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Wisdom Tree Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Wisdom Tree Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Wisdom Tree Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About Wisdom Tree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

