Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.91 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) will post $13.91 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pfizer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.77 billion to $14.06 billion. Pfizer posted sales of $13.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full year sales of $53.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $53.39 billion to $54.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $54.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $53.66 billion to $54.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pfizer.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 44.63%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFE. BMO Capital Markets lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale set a $43.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.95.

NYSE:PFE opened at $42.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.88. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $33.20 and a 12-month high of $45.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.32%.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 55,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,976,484 shares in the company, valued at $395,576,712. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurie J. Olson sold 10,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $418,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,979,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,530,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,308,754,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785,335 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Pfizer by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,881,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,245,053,000 after acquiring an additional 160,730 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pfizer by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,367,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,972,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,528 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Pfizer by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,233,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,967,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,059,171 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,477,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,783,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

