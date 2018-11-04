Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (LTXB) to Announce $0.85 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:LTXB) will post $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for LegacyTexas Financial Group’s earnings. LegacyTexas Financial Group posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LegacyTexas Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LegacyTexas Financial Group.

LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $98.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.73 million. LegacyTexas Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 24.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LTXB shares. Stephens restated a “$41.92” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.50 price target on shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st. Finally, Hovde Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. LegacyTexas Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.69.

Shares of LTXB traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $39.96. The stock had a trading volume of 220,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,445. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. LegacyTexas Financial Group has a twelve month low of $35.16 and a twelve month high of $47.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 26th. This is a boost from LegacyTexas Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. LegacyTexas Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.37%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTXB. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 90,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in LegacyTexas Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,197,000 after buying an additional 8,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC grew its holdings in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 441,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,209,000 after buying an additional 23,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for LegacyTexas Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

