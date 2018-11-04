Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) Will Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) to report earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alliance Resource Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Alliance Resource Partners reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alliance Resource Partners.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.20). Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $497.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

In other news, Director Nick Carter purchased 2,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $44,047.15. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 44.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,228,905 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,071,000 after purchasing an additional 24,066 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $506,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. 29.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARLP opened at $19.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.86%. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 72.47%.

Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

