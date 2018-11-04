Zacks: Ashford Inc. (AINC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ashford Inc. (NASDAQ:AINC) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. Ashford’s rating score has improved by 66.7% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $91.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $1.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Ashford an industry rank of 156 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, B. Riley raised shares of Ashford from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, October 11th.

Shares of Ashford stock traded down $3.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.43. 6,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,482. Ashford has a 1-year low of $53.00 and a 1-year high of $111.00.

Ashford (NASDAQ:AINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $54.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.08 million.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

