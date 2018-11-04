Zacks: Analysts Set $72.00 Price Target for BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC)

Shares of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $72.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned BioSpecifics Technologies an industry rank of 91 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BSTC shares. HC Wainwright set a $72.00 price target on shares of BioSpecifics Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th.

BioSpecifics Technologies stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.48. The stock had a trading volume of 17,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,934. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.49 million, a PE ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 1.48. BioSpecifics Technologies has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $65.99.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 million. BioSpecifics Technologies had a net margin of 49.78% and a return on equity of 19.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that BioSpecifics Technologies will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark N. Wegman sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $447,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,470 shares in the company, valued at $4,024,616.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark N. Wegman sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $315,205.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,048.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,952 shares of company stock valued at $8,128,384 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in BioSpecifics Technologies by 5.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 526,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,637,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BioSpecifics Technologies by 25.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,146,000 after buying an additional 81,981 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in BioSpecifics Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,168,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in BioSpecifics Technologies by 26.2% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 204,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,160,000 after buying an additional 42,429 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in BioSpecifics Technologies by 23.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 136,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after buying an additional 25,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

About BioSpecifics Technologies

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brand names.

