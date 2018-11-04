Zacks: Analysts Expect Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) to Post $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) will announce earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Zumiez’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Zumiez reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zumiez.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Zumiez had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ZUMZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. B. Riley set a $34.00 target price on shares of Zumiez and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Zumiez in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zumiez in a report on Thursday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.88.

In related news, Director Travis Smith sold 3,193 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $92,118.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,770 shares in the company, valued at $512,664.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,147,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,435,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,344 shares of company stock worth $3,788,085. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 677.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 404,602 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,670,000 after buying an additional 352,562 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 932.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 308,904 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after buying an additional 278,991 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,894,789 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $69,186,000 after buying an additional 274,813 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,900 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $11,671,000 after buying an additional 222,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 226,628 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after buying an additional 171,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $22.95 on Thursday. Zumiez has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $32.70. The company has a market capitalization of $585.66 million, a PE ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zumiez (ZUMZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.