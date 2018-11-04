Zacks: Analysts Expect Methanex Co. (MEOH) to Post $2.01 EPS

Brokerages expect that Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Methanex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.90. Methanex reported earnings of $1.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Methanex will report full-year earnings of $7.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $7.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $9.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Methanex.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter. Methanex had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 34.25%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MEOH. ValuEngine cut Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Methanex from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. TD Securities raised shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Methanex from $84.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Methanex from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.36.

Shares of MEOH traded down $1.52 on Tuesday, reaching $63.25. 500,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,916. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Methanex has a 12 month low of $48.72 and a 12 month high of $83.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 997,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $92,690,000 after acquiring an additional 79,700 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Methanex by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 756,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,650,000 after purchasing an additional 18,543 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Methanex by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 601,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,525,000 after purchasing an additional 226,000 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in Methanex by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 477,338 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,014,000 after buying an additional 209,236 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Methanex by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 477,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,728,000 after buying an additional 11,623 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and sells methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases and sells methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Methanex (MEOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.