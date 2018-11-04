Zacks: Analysts Expect Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (LSXMK) Will Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Brokerages expect Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) to post $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C’s earnings. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C.

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C alerts:

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 931.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LSXMK traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.89. 327,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,288. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $48.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.46.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (LSXMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.