Zacks: Analysts Expect Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) to Announce $0.95 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) will announce earnings per share of $0.95 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.92. Enterprise Financial Services posted earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $56.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.95 million.

EFSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

In other news, insider Douglas Bauche sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $42,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,168.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 294.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 496.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $43.79 on Friday. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $58.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.60%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

