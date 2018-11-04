Zacks: Analysts Expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.20 Million

Brokerages expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to announce $18.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.10 million and the highest is $18.30 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported sales of $17.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $71.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.00 million to $71.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $74.05 million, with estimates ranging from $73.30 million to $74.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $18.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.91 million.

CVCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Central Valley Community Bancorp stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $22.34. The firm has a market cap of $275.72 million, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Central Valley Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVCY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 42,268 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $1,383,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 9,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as interest-bearing deposits comprising savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

