Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) to Announce -$0.28 EPS

Analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) will post ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Fate Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($0.84). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,536.05% and a negative return on equity of 97.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.

In other news, Director Redmile Group, Llc bought 3,703,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,004.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 189,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 71,940 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 527,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,590,000 after buying an additional 12,840 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 18.7% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 98,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 15,614 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 19.8% in the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 310,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 51,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 23.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 94,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 17,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

FATE stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.75. 1,856,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,012. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.93 million, a PE ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.95. Fate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $16.94.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; FT500 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived NK cell product candidate for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; FT516 engineered iPSC-derived NK cell product candidate for the treatment of hematologic/solid tumors; and FT819 engineered chimeric antigen receptor 19 iPSC-derived T-cell product candidate for hematologic/solid tumors.

