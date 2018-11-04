Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Antero Resources Corp (AR) to Announce $0.42 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.73. Antero Resources reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $3.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antero Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.77.

In other news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $46,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Antero Resources by 11.5% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,875 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Antero Resources by 20.5% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 19,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its position in Antero Resources by 13.2% during the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 36,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in Antero Resources by 31.3% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 19,873 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Antero Resources by 10.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,578 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AR stock opened at $15.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Antero Resources has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $22.69.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2017 had approximately 484,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; approximately 137,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and approximately 214,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

