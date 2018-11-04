Yiorgos Lillikas Sells 2,000 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) Stock

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Director Yiorgos Lillikas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $56,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $28.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.71 and a twelve month high of $32.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.66.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 200.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 54,463,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,441,109,000 after buying an additional 36,361,761 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,041,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $689,063,000 after buying an additional 17,217,697 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 233.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,750,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,465,000 after buying an additional 7,522,724 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 200.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,255,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,518,000 after buying an additional 4,176,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,262,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,693,000 after buying an additional 4,043,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACGL. BidaskClub upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.64.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

