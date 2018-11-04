Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,467 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $8,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the second quarter worth about $123,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the second quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $73,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,583.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vincent Tong sold 40,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $3,375,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,572 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,963 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Xilinx in a report on Friday, October 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Xilinx in a report on Friday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xilinx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Xilinx stock opened at $85.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.00. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.27 and a 12-month high of $87.64.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $746.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.33 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 34.05%. Research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.88%.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

