Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Trims Position in Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB reduced its position in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 10.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at $296,000. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the second quarter valued at $771,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 34.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 12.4% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 11,255 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $39.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 12-month low of $35.76 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John A. Olin sold 12,587 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $547,282.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,095.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lawrence G. Hund sold 37,040 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $1,604,943.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,550.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,225 shares of company stock valued at $2,221,739 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

Harley-Davidson, Inc primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

