Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Wyndham Hotels and Resorts provide hotel and resort chain. It operates primarily in Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Turkey, Germany, the UK, the Caribbean and Margarita Island in Venezuela. Wyndham Hotels and Resorts is headquartered in New Jersey, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Longbow Research began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $69.00 target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.29.

Shares of WH opened at $49.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $43.54 and a 12-month high of $66.95.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $604.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.42 million. The firm’s revenue was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CFO David B. Wyshner purchased 3,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.52 per share, with a total value of $200,033.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey A. Ballotti purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.48 per share, for a total transaction of $614,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $527,234,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $464,103,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $304,426,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $270,197,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $147,755,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

