Wyndham Destinations (WYND) Stake Raised by Bodenholm Capital AB

Bodenholm Capital AB grew its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) by 56.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 985,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 354,000 shares during the quarter. Wyndham Destinations accounts for 12.2% of Bodenholm Capital AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bodenholm Capital AB owned about 0.99% of Wyndham Destinations worth $42,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,310,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,713,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,819,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,054,000.

Get Wyndham Destinations alerts:

Shares of Wyndham Destinations stock opened at $43.16 on Friday. Wyndham Destinations has a twelve month low of $33.61 and a twelve month high of $57.67.

Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.20 per share, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $33,323.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WYND. Deutsche Bank set a $58.00 price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a report on Monday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Destinations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality services and products. It operates through three business segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network, Vacation Ownership, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Group segment franchises hotels in the upscale, upper midscale, midscale, economy, and extended stay segments; and provides hotel management services for full-service and select limited-service hotels.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.