WVS Financial (WVFC) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ WVFC opened at $13.40 on Thursday. WVS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 13th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. WVS Financial had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $1.82 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th.

WVS Financial Company Profile

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to residents and businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates.

