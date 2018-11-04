WPP Aunz Ltd (WPP) Insider Buys A$17,850.00 in Stock

WPP Aunz Ltd (ASX:WPP) insider Jon Steel acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.51 ($0.36) per share, with a total value of A$17,850.00 ($12,659.57).

Shares of ASX WPP opened at A$0.54 ($0.38) on Friday. WPP Aunz Ltd has a 1 year low of A$0.77 ($0.55) and a 1 year high of A$1.30 ($0.92).

WPP AUNZ Limited, formerly STW Communications Group Limited, is an Australia-based company engaged in advertising and diversified communications operations. The Company provides advertising and communications services for clients through various channels, including television, radio, print, outdoor and electronic forms.

