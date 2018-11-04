Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.64.

WWW has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. UBS Group upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th.

Shares of WWW stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.49. The company had a trading volume of 429,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,048. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $39.77.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $566.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.24 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, insider Richard Woodworth sold 19,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $750,432.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,040 shares in the company, valued at $4,765,339.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total value of $37,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,527 shares of company stock valued at $2,644,036 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth $110,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter worth $205,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth $219,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, Wolverine Heritage Group, and Wolverine Multi-Brand Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; children's footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

