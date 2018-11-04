WM Morrison Supermarkets (MRW) Earns Sell Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their sell rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on the grocer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MRW. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a report on Monday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 250.83 ($3.28).

LON:MRW opened at GBX 255.05 ($3.33) on Wednesday. WM Morrison Supermarkets has a one year low of GBX 205 ($2.68) and a one year high of GBX 254.40 ($3.32).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.85 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th.

WM Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

