WM Morrison Supermarkets (MRW) Earns Sell Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their sell rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on the grocer’s stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on MRW. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a report on Monday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 250.83 ($3.28).
LON:MRW opened at GBX 255.05 ($3.33) on Wednesday. WM Morrison Supermarkets has a one year low of GBX 205 ($2.68) and a one year high of GBX 254.40 ($3.32).
WM Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile
Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.
