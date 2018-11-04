Wirecard (WDI) Given a €150.00 Price Target by Bank of America Analysts

Wirecard (ETR:WDI) has been given a €150.00 ($174.42) target price by Bank of America in a report released on Friday. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €193.00 ($224.42) price objective on Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. UBS Group set a €159.00 ($184.88) price objective on Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €185.00 ($215.12) target price on Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wirecard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €189.16 ($219.95).

Shares of WDI stock opened at €151.75 ($176.45) on Friday. Wirecard has a fifty-two week low of €47.90 ($55.70) and a fifty-two week high of €111.00 ($129.07).

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

