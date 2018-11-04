Winmark Co. (WINA) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.27% of Winmark worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winmark during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Winmark by 63.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winmark during the second quarter valued at about $300,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Winmark by 26.7% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 3,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Winmark by 15.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 48.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Winmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total value of $298,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,617.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven Murphy sold 4,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.57, for a total transaction of $694,956.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,956.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,870 shares of company stock valued at $3,700,319 in the last ninety days. 30.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WINA opened at $153.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $598.83 million, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.54. Winmark Co. has a 52 week low of $121.55 and a 52 week high of $187.10.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.12 million during the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 41.13% and a negative return on equity of 124.79%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

