Willis Towers Watson (WLTW) Updates FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) issued an update on its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.12-10.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.58. Willis Towers Watson also updated its FY18 guidance to $10.12-10.32 EPS.

Shares of WLTW opened at $152.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Willis Towers Watson has a 52-week low of $134.50 and a 52-week high of $164.99. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Willis Towers Watson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 30th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.20%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WLTW shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Willis Towers Watson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Willis Towers Watson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup set a $165.00 price target on Willis Towers Watson and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $171.83.

In other Willis Towers Watson news, insider Adam Garrard sold 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $268,589.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,473.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. Its Human Capital and Benefits segment provides actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

